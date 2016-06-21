Police search for suspect involved in Paducah business break-in

Paducah police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into Cash Express, located at 2621 Wayne Sullivan Drive, on Friday night, June 17.

Paducah police were called Saturday morning when an employee discovered that a glass front door had been shattered. The employee discovered that two computers had been stolen from the business.

Surveillance video shows a black male wearing a long, white t-shirt, black pants and red shoes breaking the window and entering the store. The suspect appeared to be between 5'9 "and 5'11" and between 160 and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the man’s identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270)-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah's website.

Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

