Vehicles stolen, then crashed at Murray State University

The Murray State Police Department is investigating recent car thefts on its campus.

In the past 10 days, there were three incidents involving vehicles that were stolen and later crashed.

There is also evidence that someone tried to steal two other vehicles in the same time frame, Director of Communication Shawn Touney said.

Touney said in each of these incidents, the vehicles were not locked and the keys were left inside.

The Murray State Police Department recovered all three stolen vehicles.

The Murray State Police Department wants students and faculty to know:

Roll up your windows, lock your car and take your keys with you.

Don't ever leave your car running

Don't lose your keys, it makes it easier for someone with your keys to find and take your vehicle.

If you see suspicious activity you should call the Murray State Police Department at 270-809-2222.

