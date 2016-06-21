Deputy injured in crash in New Madrid County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Deputy injured in crash in New Madrid County

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A New Madrid County sheriff's deputy is recovering after a minor crash on Tuesday, June 21.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A KFVS viewer sent us a picture of the crash.

You can see the patrol car on its top.

