City of Jackson, MO approves park improvements

The City of Jackson, Missouri voted on Monday evening, June 20 to make some improvements to their City Parks.

There will be new all-inclusive playground equipment built at Pavilion number 2 as well as an extension to the Hubble Creek Recreation Trail.

According to Jim Roach, Jackson city administrator, a motion accepting the bid of All Inclusive Recreation, of Farmington, Mo., was approved. The bid, in the amount of $23,322.90, is relative to the Playground Equipment Project in the city park.

A motion accepting the bid of Lappe Cement Finishing, Inc., of Friedheim, Mo., in the amount of $449,804.25 was also approved. This bid is relative to the Hubble Creek Recreation Trail Project, Phase 2.

Roach said this trail will be paved starting at the new civic center, going along Hubble Creek through Brookside Park and through the Jackson City Park.

The whole trail is about a mile long.

Also, Roach said the city is looking for an architect to design a restroom and concession in the city park along Parkview Street, near the girls' softball fields in the city park.

All sealed qualifications must be received by Thursday, June 30.

