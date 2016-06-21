Inmate who walked away back in custody in Bollinger County

The search is over for an inmate who walked away from a work detail on Tuesday, June 21 in Bollinger County.

David Woodward, 29, was taken into custody at 6:13 a.m. on Wednesday about 2 miles from where he was last seen.

According to David Owen, the Communications Director for the Missouri Department of Corrections, Woodward was taken back to the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston.

Woodward was on a work detail with three other inmates in the area of County Road 708 and Highway H when he walked away, according to the Bollinger County Sheriff's Department.

Members of the Corrections Emergency Response Team of the Missouri Department of Corrections and the dog team from the Farmington Correctional Center helped local law enforcement track Woodward down.

Woodward is currently serving a seven year sentence for first degree burglary from Jefferson County.

