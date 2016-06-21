New Releases: ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’, ‘The Shallows’, ‘Free State of Jones’, and ‘The Neon Demon’

Four new releases are unleashed into the domestic box office competition with the hopes of knocking over the record-breaking Finding Dory off of the top spot.

Leading the field is the sequel to the 1996 worldwide mega-hit Independence Day from returning director Roland Emmerich.

Twenty years since the first Independence Day invasion, a new extra-terrestrial threat looms large over the planet Earth.

Will the planets new orbital defense system be enough to save the day, or will the planet once again be invaded by this massive armada of alien beings?

Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum, Jessie T. Usher, Bill Pullman, Maika Monroe, Sela Ward, and William Ficthner star in this sequel to the twenty year old film.

Independence Day: Resurgence is rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action and destruction, and for some language; with a run time of 120 minutes.

Next is the surfer thriller film, The Shallows, from Columbia Pictures and director Jaume Collet-Serra (Orphan, House of Wax).

Only 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy and her friends are attacked by a great white shark.

Her short journey to safety proves to be the ultimate contest of wills.

Blake Lively and Óscar Jaenada star in this horror/thriller from executive producer Douglas C. Merrifield (Free Willy, The Finest Hours).

Next is the Civil War set historical drama based on the incredible Newton Knight, with Free State of Jones.

A defiant Southern farmer and his armed rebel forces, made up of farmers and slave, battle against the Confederacy.

His actions led to an uprising within Jones County, Mississippi as they seceded from the Confederacy.

Matthew McConaughey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mahershala Ali, and Keri Russell star in this film inspired by true events from director Gary Ross (The Hunger Games, Pleasantville).

Free State of Jones is rated R for brutal battle scenes and disturbing graphic images; with a run time of 139 minutes.

The newest film from divisive filmmaker Nicholas Winding Refn (Drive, Only God Forgives) is the surreal thriller The Neon Demon.

When an aspiring model moves to Los Angeles, her youth and vitality become the target of a group of beauty-obsessed woman who will stop at nothing to get what the young woman has.

Abbey Lee, Elle Fanning, Christina Hendricks, Jena Malone, and Keanu Reeves star in this stylish thriller.

The Neon Demon is rated R for disturbing violent content, bloody images, graphic nudity, a scene of aberrant sexuality, and language; with a run time of 117 minutes.

Here is a list of this week’s newest releases and theater counts courtesy of Box Office Mojo:

Independence Day: Resurgence 3,900

The Shallows 2,800

Free State of Jones 2,600

The Neon Demon 1,000+



The weekend of July 1 brings three new wide releases.

From acclaimed director Steven Spielberg comes the adaptation of the much beloved Roald Dahl book, The BFG.

Two years after choosing to spare the man who killed his son, former police sergeant Barnes has become the head of security for the current presidential front runner who plans to end the annual Purge in The Purge: Election Year.

Tarzan is called back into the jungle to investigate the activities at a mining encampment in The Legend of Tarzan from director David Yates (Harry Potter 5-8).

