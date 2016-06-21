Carbondale Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

Police in Carbondale are asking for help identifying a man in a theft investigation.

According to police, the man altered the price tag on an item, bought the item at the lower price, and left the business.

It happened on May 31 at a store in the 200 block of West Main Street.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s. Surveillance pictures of the man are attached to this story.

If you recognize the man or have any information about this crime, you're asked to call police at 618-457-3200. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677).

