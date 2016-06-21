Carbondale man arrested for setting his home on fire

Officers were called to the 200 block of North Springer Street on June 20 for a report of a fire.

During their investigation, officers learned that 27-year-old Kurtis Weiss who lives in the home set something on fire in the house.

That item ignited the house on fire.

Weiss is charged with aggravated arson.

He is being held in the Jackson County Jail.

