Scott County detectives seize meth worth $12,000

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Detectives in Scott County have confiscated 117 grams of methamphetamine.

The street value of the 117 grams seized is about $12,000. Those drugs were found in rural Sikeston.

According to Sheriff Rick Walter, detectives working a narcotics investigation ended up with a total of over 5 ounces of methamphetamine, nearly a pound of hydrocodone pills, and other drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Walter said the detectives worked over three days on the investigation.

