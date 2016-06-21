Scott County detectives seize meth worth $12,000

Detectives in Scott County have confiscated 117 grams of methamphetamine.

The street value of the 117 grams seized is about $12,000. Those drugs were found in rural Sikeston.

According to Sheriff Rick Walter, detectives working a narcotics investigation ended up with a total of over 5 ounces of methamphetamine, nearly a pound of hydrocodone pills, and other drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Walter said the detectives worked over three days on the investigation.

