Skin rash? Google rolling out better symptom search

Skin rash. Headache. Swollen joints. Those make up just a few of the millions of symptom-related searches on Google.

In fact, roughly 1 percent of all searches are about about medical issues.

But chances are good if you've ever Googled your symptoms, the health content online leads you astray.

According to Google, "After 20 minutes digging through health forums, chances are you're overwhelmed by all the complicated medical terms and breaking out in a sweat—whether that’s related to the headache or the overdose of info is unclear!"

Now, the tech-giant has a cure.

It has developed a more detailed symptom search so when you Google "headache" or "my tummy hurts" it is easier to navigate.

You will see the change on your mobile device.

Right under the search box, several cards will pop up with more specific information like related conditions, self-treatment options, and what might warrant a doctors visit.

Google says the goal is to help users quickly pin point what might be wrong.

"... our goal is to help you to navigate and explore health conditions related to your symptoms, and quickly get to the point where you can do more in-depth research on the web or talk to a health professional," Google explained in a news release

Google worked to create the symptom information with the help of experts at Harvard Medical School and the Mayo Clinic.

However, Google was quick to point out this symptom search is intended for informational purposes only.

If you need medical advice, Google says consult a doctor.

Google says you will notice the changes over the next few days.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.