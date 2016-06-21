Man arrested in Carterville after running from police

A man from Metteson, Ill. is behind bars in Williamson County after running from police responding to a call for criminal damage to property.

According to Chief Heather Reno, officers were called to the 500 block of San Diego Road for a report to someone damaging property.

It happened on June 20.

Before officers arrived, the suspect, 24-year-old Karis Argue, ran from the area.

He was located and taken into custody.

Argue is charged with criminal damage to property and obstructing/resisting a peace officer.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.