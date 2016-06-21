Carterville man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carterville man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Nathan King (Source: Carterville Police Department) Nathan King (Source: Carterville Police Department)
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

A Carterville man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.

According to Chief Heather Reno, the assault was reported on June 17.

43-year-old Nathan King was arrested on June 20.

He is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault.

King is being held in the Williamson County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly