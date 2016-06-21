Street Machine Nationals roar into the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

You can expect to see a lot of muscle in DuQuoin starting on June 24.

The General Tire Street Machine Nationals are back, bringing the roar of big block engines and the polish of chrome to the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds with the annual “Ultimate Picnic of Power.”

The event runs June 24-26 and brings over 2,800 muscle cars, street machines, hot rods and street trucks to Illinois from all across the nation.

The Street Machine Nationals will be going for a world record during the ultimate dream machine parade on Saturday, June 25.

They hope to have the most Pro Street and Street Machines parade cruise in the world.

The record setting attempt is open to all registered show car participants.

Pre-registration for participants is now closed, but you can still register your ride on-site by entering at Gate 4.

The $60 entry fee covers car, driver and co-pilot as well as children under 15 who ride in the vehicle.

Advance discount tickets to the Street Machine Nationals are available for $10 at Black Diamond Harley Davidson, or online.

Ticket prices at the gate will be $15. Children 10 years and under are free with a paid adult admission.

New in 2016 is the Demolition Derby, which is included in the cost of admission.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, two classes of Demolition Derby machines, full size and mini weld, will battle it out for more than $3,000 in prize money.

Kids will get a kick out of their own Power Wheels class Demo Derby “fun runs” in 3-to-6-years-old and 7-to-9-years-old categories.

More than 40 pro-judged awards will be handed out of the weekend.

Awards and honors include: Miss Street Machine and Industry and Legend’s Choice Awards.

Also be sure to check out the Burnout Competition where the winner will receive a $500 gift card from Plaza Tire.

Show Hours run Friday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You can click here for a complete schedule of events.

