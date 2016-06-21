IL town collects cell phones to keep soldiers in contact with loved ones

An Illinois town is getting praise for the large number of cell phones it collected to help soldiers stay in contact with their loved ones.

According to State Rep. Jerry Costello II, Waterloo, Ill. collected more than 70 cell phones.

The devices will be donated to the program Cell phones for Soldiers.

“As an Army combat veteran, I am touched by the generosity the residents of Waterloo have shown for our deployed soldiers by donating their cell phones,” Costello said in a news release.

The phones were collected during the month of May in honor of National Military Appreciation Month.

Costello reports once the phones are processed, they could provide as many as 175 hours of free talk time for deployed servicemen or women to call their loved ones at home.

Any residents that want to donate to the program can drop off their old cell phones at Costello's constituent service office, located in Red Bud, Ill. His office is a year-round drop-off location for Cell Phones for Soldiers.

