Overturned truck blocks road in Trigg County, KY

A section of KY 1489/Blue Springs Road is blocked right now in Trigg County, Ky.

It happened around 8:30 a.m.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a tree cutting truck and chipper turned over on the road.

This is near 584 Blue Springs Road in the western part of the country. It's just north of US 68.

A tow truck is en route to the scene.

The road will likely be blocked for about 2 hours.

