Remote Control plane event to take place in Cape Girardeau

From Thursday, June 23rd through Sunday, June 26 the Southeast Missouri Modelers Association radio control pilots are invited to Cape Girardeau to showcase their planes and piloting skills.

The free event begins at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at Galaxy Park, 411 Gizmo Lane off route 177.

Participants from at least 16 states are expected to attend.

For further information, contact John Coffman at 334-4706, Mark McCoy at 979-4463, or Phil Hagler at 803-8490.

