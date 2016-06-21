June 22 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're in good company when it comes to recording artists.

Hes best known for his early 1970s hits "Hello It's Me" and "I Saw the Light." But he also produced some of that decade's biggest albums including Grand Funk Railroad's "We're an American Band" and Meat Loaf's "Bat Out of Hell." Todd Rundgren is 68 today.

He's a singer, songwriter and actor who's responsible for some of country music's biggest hits of all time. They include: "Sunday Morning Coming Down," "Why Me," "For the Good Times," "Me and Bobby McGee," and "Help Me Make it Through the Night." Kris Kristofferson is 80 today.

She's a pop singer who broke on the scene in the 1980s with her hit "Girls Just Want to Have Fun." Her other hits include: "Time After Time," "True Colors" and "All Through the Night." These days she's crossed over to country music. Cyndi Lauper is 63 today.

She's an actress who's best known as TV's "Bionic Woman." She's also starred in several TV mini-series. Lindsay Wagner is 67 today.

She's an actress who's grabbed 19 Oscar nominations, more than any other actor or actress in history. She's won three times for her roles in "Sophie's Choice," "The Iron Lady" and "Kramer vs Kramer." Meryl Streep is also 67 today.

He's a former NFL quarterback who led the St. Louis Rams to their first and only Super Bowl victory in 2000. He won 2 NFL MVP Awards

while leading the Rams offense that was known as the Greatest Show on Turf. Kurt Warner is 45 today.

