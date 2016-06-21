First Alert Weather Team tracking possibility of thunderstorms

It is Tuesday, June 21, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Your Tuesday is looking hot and humid with the chance of rain and thunderstorms. When you walk out the door, you'll notice a warm and slightly breezy start with temperatures near 80. The big question for today: when will we get thunderstorms? There is about a 30 percent chance for widely scattered thunderstorms. If they develop, they could be strong. FIRST ALERT: Keep the KFVS 12 weather app handy if you plant to be out and about.

Making Headlines:

Injury crashes: Several people are recovering after separate plane crashes in central Missouri and southeastern Tennessee. A pilot was injured when he crashed on Dayton Mountain as he was traveling from Illinois to Atlanta on Monday. Two people were hurt after a single-engine plane crashed in a partially wooded area in Cole County, Mo. on Sunday.

Search continues: The Jackson Police Department is actively searching for Adrienne Kay Ptacek, who went missing on Friday, June 17. Officers said they are concerned for her safety.

House fire: A Johnston City family is without a home after a fire burned most of their house late Monday night. No one was injured and fire crews were able to rescue the family's dogs.

Recall alert: The National Frozen Food Corporation has issued a voluntary recall due to possible listeria contamination. The recall covers frozen peas and mixed vegetables packaged by several companies.

