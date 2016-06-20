Fire claims Johnston City family's home

A young mother likely lost most of her belongings in a house fire on the 900 block of 9th Street in Johnston City, Illinois on Monday, June 20.

Ashley Marshall, sister of the homeowner, said the victim is pregnant with her third child, but thankfully the family was not home when the fire started.

Officials on scene said the call came in just after 7 p.m. on Monday, and flames were already showing from the windows when they arrived.

Family of the homeowner said Johnston City firefighters immediately entered the burning home unaware no one was inside and successfully retrieved the homeowner's two dogs, who were suffering from smoke inhalation.

The dogs were in good spirits, but the homeowner said her cats were likely killed.

"My sister is just so thankful those firefighters rushed in for the dogs," Marshall said. "My sister worked so hard for this home, and now she's just about lost everything."

The cause of the fire was not known as of Monday evening, but the scene is taped off for further investigation.

Marshall said the homeowner will be staying with family members for the time being.

