KSP Trooper Cameron Ponder posthumously awarded Medal of Valor

KSP’s top officers for 2015 include Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Chris McQueen (Jason Cammack Officer of the Year), Detective John Sims (Detective of the Year) and Trooper Adam C. Childress (Trooper of the Year). (Source: KSP)

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard W. Sanders and Gov. Matt Bevin present the Governor’s Medal of Valor to Brenda Tiffany, the mother of the late Tpr. Cameron Ponder, his fiancée, Chrystal Coleman, and his father, Joe Ponder. (Source: KSP)

A Kentucky State Trooper who lost his life in the line of duty last year was posthumously awarded the state's highest honor by Governor Matt Bevin.

Trooper Cameron Ponder was awarded the Governor's Medal of Honor during a ceremony on June 17 for his act of heroism under the circumstances of extreme personal hazard; he's the 13 Trooper to have been awarded the medal since 1973.

Trooper Ponder was shot and killed on September 13, 2015 during a late night traffic stop that suddenly became a pursuit in Lyon County.

The suspect was found following an eight-hour search and was shot and killed by state police when he didn't obey commands to drop his weapon.

Trooper Ponder was also killed in the exchange; he was 31.

Ponder is the 30th Kentucky State Trooper to be killed in the line of duty since the agency's creation in 1948.

Also awarded during the ceremony were the 2015 Trooper of the Year, Detective of the Year, and many others.

