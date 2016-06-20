Now is the time to nominate an older worker for MO honor

Now is the time, if you want to honor a co-worker or friend who’s more than 60-years-old and a hard worker.

MERS/Goodwill is asking for nominations for the 26th annual Outstanding Older Worker of Missouri Contest.

Every year the contest honors Missourians who are least 60-years-old, work at a Missouri job site, and work more than 20 hours per week.

Ten regional winners will be recognized, and MERS/Goodwill is coordinating the event in the St. Louis area, as well as St. Charles, Jefferson, and Franklin Counties.

“MERS/Goodwill is proud to celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of Missouri’s dedicated senior employees,” said David Kutchback, President and CEO of MERS/Goodwill. “By recognizing the talent and drive of these workers, we hope to inspire older adults to continue to be actively involved within their communities.”

Nomination forms are available through the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services’ website.

Nominees must meet the listed requirements and submit information about job duties, outstanding characteristics, special accomplishments and service to the community.

Nomination forms are due by Wednesday, July 6, 2016.

The selection committees will review each qualified candidate and designate a winner from each region.

The 10 regional winners will be invited to a two-day award ceremony in Jefferson City, including luncheons, tours, and an award banquet, scheduled for September 20-21.

