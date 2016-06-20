Humane Society looking to increase funding from city of Cape Girardeau

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is looking to increase their contract with the City of Cape Girardeau.

They're looking to get more money in the new contract to help keep cats and dogs off of the street.

"We provide all the care for the animals and take care of them and vaccinate and feed and all of that," said Tracy Poston, the shelter manager.

The city has an agreement with the shelter that the animal control officers can bring animals to it and the shelter will take care of them.

On Monday night, the city is deciding whether or not they will continue with an increased rate to help offset the costs.

"It's just basically to address the fact that there are rising costs and more animals coming in," said Poston.

Both the Shelter and Animal Control Officers appreciate the partnership.

"We don't want to house and feed these animals ourselves. We don't have time to do that, so we're contracting with the humane society they've got the facility, they've got the means, they've got the people who are obviously more than capable to take care and house these animals," said Ty Metzger, an animal control officer.

