Single-vehicle crash in McCracken Co. sends 1 to the hospital

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is reporting it responded to the 5900 block of Oaks Road at the county line after receiving a report of a crash on Monday, June 20.

Brandon Lamb, 22, of Boaz, Kentucky, was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue eastbound on Oaks Road (KY 450). For unknown reasons, Lamb crossed the center line and then went off the left shoulder, striking a mailbox and driveway culvert.

The motor vehicle came to a final rest on its side in a driveway located at 5986 Oaks Road.

Lamb told authorities he was tired from his last work shift and must have dozed off while driving unintentionally outbound on Oaks Road.

Lamb was wearing his seat belt and the front airbag did deploy.

Lamb was transported to Baptist Health for treatment of non-life threatening injuries by Mercy EMS

The Hendron Fire Department assisted at the scene of the accident. Meadow’s Body Shop responded and removed the wrecked vehicle from the accident scene.

