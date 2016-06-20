2 arrested in Poplar Bluff on various charges after traffic stop

Two people were arrested in Poplar Bluff after a traffic stop on Friday, June 17.

Officer Billie Duckett with the Poplar Bluff Police Department conducted a traffic stop around 10:34 pm. on Friday at the corner of Kentucky at Midland on a white Ford F-150 due to the vehicle having no taillights.

Both the driver, Scott Markham, and the passenger, Tammy Hall got out of the vehicle as Officer Duckett approached. Both were directed to get back into the vehicle. Officer Robert Reed, who was assisting Officer Duckett, noticed a bag of a white crystal substance on the ground below the passenger door.

Markham was placed under arrest for outstanding warrants through Carter County and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Court.

Hall was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

The white crystal substance tested positive for Methamphetamine and weighed 7.2 grams.

Both Markham and Hall were taken to the Butler County Justice Center.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.