Marine veterans stranded in Cape Girardeau after RV trouble

Car problems are a headache for anyone and Marine veterans are no exception.

The two veterans were traveling around the country in their RV when they had an issue with the dolly that tows their car.

The metal dolly split, sending their car into the guardrail.

The veterans are now staying in Cape Girardeau until they can get enough money to buy a replacement.

They are getting help from a friend who helps veterans in the area.

"You want to help other people and we do, but when somebody gives you the help that, it kinda breaks your heart. Like, wow, it's nice to know that people care out there," Timothy Van Patten, Marine veteran, said. "There's people donating who don't even know me."

The two will be staying at an RV park for the rest of June as they get more money.

You can click here to donate.

