Gov. Rauner urging lawmakers to vote on education funding bill, stopgap budget proposal

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is urging lawmakers to return to Springfield, Illinois to vote on the education funding bill and stopgap budget proposal.

The clean education bill, HB 6583/SB 3434, would provide full school-year funding for Pre-K through 12th grades, allowing all schools to open on time in the fall. While the vast majority of schools will see an increase in General State Aid, it also would ensure no district would use a dime compared to last year.

In southern Illinois, the stopgap bill, HB 6585/SB 3435, would fund breast cancer screenings for women, services for children and adults with developmental disabilities, domestic violence shelters, job training programs, veterans' home operations and mental health service.

It would also allow transportation and construction projects to continue without interruption, including the I-57/IL 146 bridge replacement in Union County, the IL 14/37 intersection reconstruction in Franklin County and the I-64 project in Jefferson County.

Additionally, the following places would receive funding under HB 6585/SB 3435:

Anna Veterans' Home

Murray Developmental Center in Centralia

Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna

Southern Illinois University

Community Colleges including John A. Logan Community College in Carterville, Kaskaskia Community College in Centralia, Southeastern Illinois Community College in Harrisburg

Big Muddy River Correctional Center in Ina

Centralia Correctional Center in Centralia

Dixon Springs Impact Incarceration Program in Golconda

DuQuoin Impact Incarceration Program in DuQuoin

Lawrence Correctional Center in Sumner

Menard Correctional Center and related facilities in Menard

Pinckneyville Correctional Center in Pinckneyville

Robinson Correctional Center in Robinson

Shawnee Correctional Center in Vienna

Vandalia Correctional Center in Vandalia

Vienna Correctional Center in Vienna

State Parks and Recreational Areas

