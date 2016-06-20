Gov. Rauner urging lawmakers to vote on education funding bill, - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gov. Rauner urging lawmakers to vote on education funding bill, stopgap budget proposal

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is urging lawmakers to return to Springfield, Illinois to vote on the education funding bill and stopgap budget proposal.

The clean education bill, HB 6583/SB 3434, would provide full school-year funding for Pre-K through 12th grades, allowing all schools to open on time in the fall. While the vast majority of schools will see an increase in General State Aid, it also would ensure no district would use a dime compared to last year.

In southern Illinois, the stopgap bill, HB 6585/SB 3435, would fund breast cancer screenings for women, services for children and adults with developmental disabilities, domestic violence shelters, job training programs, veterans' home operations and mental health service.

It would also allow transportation and construction projects to continue without interruption, including the I-57/IL 146 bridge replacement in Union County, the IL 14/37 intersection reconstruction in Franklin County and the I-64 project in Jefferson County.

Additionally, the following places would receive funding under HB 6585/SB 3435:

  • Anna Veterans' Home
  • Murray Developmental Center in Centralia
  • Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna
  • Southern Illinois University
  • Community Colleges including John A. Logan Community College in Carterville, Kaskaskia Community College in Centralia, Southeastern Illinois Community College in Harrisburg
  • Big Muddy River Correctional Center in Ina
  • Centralia Correctional Center in Centralia
  • Dixon Springs Impact Incarceration Program in Golconda
  • DuQuoin Impact Incarceration Program in DuQuoin
  • Lawrence Correctional Center in Sumner
  • Menard Correctional Center and related facilities in Menard
  • Pinckneyville Correctional Center in Pinckneyville
  • Robinson Correctional Center in Robinson
  • Shawnee Correctional Center in Vienna
  • Vandalia Correctional Center in Vandalia
  • Vienna Correctional Center in Vienna
  • State Parks and Recreational Areas

