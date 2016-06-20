3 arrested in series of burglaries in Franklin Co., IL

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has arrested three people on Monday, June 20 in connection with a series of burglaries and thefts that have occurred over the past week in eastern Franklin County.

The victims of the thefts include the Eastern Township building, an excavating business and a salvage building. Some of the items include chainsaws, hand tools, propane tanks and vehicle batteries.

Authorities say some of the stolen items have been recovered.

Seth W. Powell, 20, of Benton, has been arrested and charged with one count of burglary and felony theft.

Austin L. Alderson, 18, also of Benton, has been arrested and charged with three counts of burglaries and four counts of felony theft.

A 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested and charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of felony theft and one misdemeanor count

Powell and Alderson are being held in the Franklin County Jail. The juvenile is being held in the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing and more arrests are expected. The case is also being reviewed by the Franklin County State's Attorney Officer.

