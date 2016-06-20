Carbondale man sentenced to 25 years in prison for home invasion

A Carbondale, Illinois man has been sentenced to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Melvin L. Sanford, 29, was found guilty of home invasion after a jury trial in Jackson County Circuit Court.

According to a press release from State's Attorney Michael C. Carr, on December 11, 2014, Carbondale police were dispatched to a home at the Cedar Court Trailer Park for a report of a home invasion and armed robbery.

The victim told officers that several men wearing black clothing had broken into the home and robbed them while holding the couple and their nine-year-old child at gunpoint.

The suspects took the victims' cell phones when they left the home.

The officers were able to track the cell phone to a 1988 Cadillac registered to Melvin Sanford.

After pulling the car over, police arrested the three people inside; Sanford, Terrance Vinson and Elijah J. Mosley.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found the stolen cell phones. They said other items in the vehicle were consistent with the items the victims reported as stolen.

Sanford was sentenced to serve 10 years plus a mandatory enhanced term of 15 years, due to a gun being used in the incident. He will serve a period of three years of mandatory supervised release following his incarceration.

Terrance Vinson was previously sentenced to 50 years plus a mandatory enhanced term of 15 years, due to a gun being used, for a total of 65 years.

Elijah Mosley was sentenced to the IDOC for seven years following a guilty plea.

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.

Assistant State's Attorney Mark Hamrock was responsible for the prosecution of this case.

