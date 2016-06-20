MO Attorney Gen. Koster announces distribution for consumers in e-books settlement

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster announced that, beginning Tuesday, June 21, Missouri consumers can expect to receive their share of a $400 million settlement the state reached with Apple.

The settlement resolved claims brought by Missouri, along with 32 other states, that Apple conspired with retailers to raise the price of e-books between 2010 and 2012.

Eligible consumers who purchased e-books during this time period through Amazon, Apple, Barnes & Noble and Kobo will receive account credits, unless a check was requested.

Consumers should receive an email no later than June 24 advising them that a credit has been issued to their account.

Eligible Sony customers will automatically receive a check in the mail, regardless of whether a claim was filed. Eligible Google customers will receive a check if they filed a claim by the claim deadline of October 31, 2014.

The amount received by each consumer will be based on the number of qualifying books a consumer purchased during the claim period (April 1, 2010 to May 21, 2012). Books that had hard cover versions on the New York Times Bestseller List during the 2010-2012 time period are eligible for a credit of $6.93 per book.

Other books are eligible for a credit of $1.57 per book.

The account credits can be used to purchase anything that the retailer sells. Barnes & Noble credits may be also used in their physical stores.

All credits and checks will expire on June 24, 2017 if not used by that date.

“We proved in court that Apple conspired with publishers to increase the costs to consumers for e-books,” Koster said. “Now consumers will receive credits they are due.”

For additional information on the e-books settlement distribution, consumers can visit the website by clicking here, or call the settlement administrator’s toll free number at 1-866-686-9333.

Consumers may also contact the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-8222 if they have more questions.

