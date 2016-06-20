Weakley Co. deputies arrest 5 on drug charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Weakley Co. deputies arrest 5 on drug charges

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)
Pamela Renae Canada /Jeremy Blake Doster (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department) Pamela Renae Canada /Jeremy Blake Doster (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)
Andrew Blake Stout (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department) Andrew Blake Stout (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)
Dylan Ray McAlpin (Source: Weakly County Sheriff's Department) Dylan Ray McAlpin (Source: Weakly County Sheriff's Department)
James David Wilson (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department) James David Wilson (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) -

The Weakley County Sheriff's Department is reporting five people were arrested on drug charges on Friday, June 17

Weakley County deputies executed a search warrant at the home of Jeremy Blake Doster located south of Martin, Tennessee resulting the in the recovery of methamphetamine, marijuana, pills, digital scales and pipes and needles used to consume drugs.

Because no one inside the home would claim the drugs, four people found there were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Those arrested include:

  • Jeremy Blake Doster, 27, of Martin, Tennessee
  • Pamela Renea Canada, 29, of Springville, Tennessee
  • Andrew Blake Stout, 22, of Dresden, Tennessee.
  • Dylan Ray Mcalpin, 27,of Kenton, Tennessee

Shortly after 1 p.m. on the same day, another a search warrant was served at the home of James David Wilson, 37, in Gleason, Tennessee.

A small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was recovered from the home and Wilson was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly