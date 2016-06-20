Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple hosts breakfast

The Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple Association will be hosting an all you can eat breakfast.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 25 at the Masonic Temple, 2307 Broadway, Cape Girardeau.

Scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuits, gravy, coffee, milk and orange juice will be on the menu.

Cost for adults will be $6 and children under five eat free.

Tickets may be purchased at the door and the event will be held between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

