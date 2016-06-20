Perryville man accused of drunk driving, nearly hitting child with car

A Perryville, Missouri man is accused of driving drunk and nearly hitting a child on the sidewalk while trying to flee police.

Dylan R. Dibenedetto, 22, was charged with operating a motor vehicle in careless/imprudent manor, resisting arrest by fleeing, endangering the welfare of a child in the first, leaving the scene of an accident. driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain proof of insurance.

According to police, at about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, an officer was going west on St. Joseph Street, nearing School Street, when he saw a red 1998 Chevrolet pickup make a left turn onto St. Joseph St., allegedly "squalling and smoking the tires."

The officer turned around to pull the man over. He said the truck made a right turn onto Feltz St. as he tried catch up to it.

As he turned onto Feltz St., the officer said he saw the truck was more than a block away and appeared to be speeding. He said he turned on his lights and sirens to follow him.

The man allegedly did not stop at a stop sign and then went east on Edgemont.

The officer said he called in the chase and paced the vehicle in excess of 60 miles per hour. He said the vehicle made a left turn on Church St. and then a right on South St., while failing to stop, speeding and driving erratically as it turned.

As the officer followed on South St., he said the truck passed a van near the Lutheran School parking lot and then ran a stop sign at Jackson and Main Streets.

He said he estimated the truck to be going in excess of 70 miles per hour as it failed to stop on Main St. and continued on W. South St.

The truck then allegedly ran the stop sign at Spring St. and continued east until it reached Edwards, where it made a left turn, ran over the curb, nearly hit a child and then hit a parked vehicle.

The officer said the truck then ran a stop sign at Edwards and St. Joseph, making a left turn onto St. Joseph and going west. The truck then continued on St. Joseph, allegedly running stop signs at Walnut, Spring and Main Streets.

According to the officer, he saw the truck going toward a barricaded area on St. Joseph where there was a lot of people, so he backed off. He said the truck continued going west and hit the barricades, driving through the restricted area, and with people getting out of the way. The truck almost hit another vehicle at Main St.

The officer estimated the truck to be going 40-50 miles per hour through the barricades. He said he followed the truck at a slower speed and saw it make a left turn onto Shelby as he went around the block.

He then stopped the patrol car in front of the truck and said bystanders told him the driver ran east through the back yards.

At a home in the 200 block of W. South, the officer said a man told him his truck was stolen.

The officer said he identified the man as the one who had been driving the truck. He was identified as Dylan Dibenedetto and arrested.

