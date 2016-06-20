Hayti man charged with animal abuse

A Hayti man is facing charges of animal abuse after police found him with several pit bulls, two of which needed medical care.

According to a release from CHS-PAWS, Brian D. Garner was in possession of the dogs.

One of the dogs, Arabella, has wounds that a veterinarian considered consistent with being dragged.

"Her back paws were rubbed to the bone and her nails are ground all the way down," said Karol Wilcox, President of CHS-PAWS.

Wilcox said Arabella also has cuts on her belly and chest consistent with dragging. Those wounds appear to have been untreated and the dog is being treated for a major infection, according to Wilcox.

The second pit bull, Liberty, was underweight and anemic from a flea and parasite infestation, according to CHS-PAWS.

Both dogs are already improving. Wilcox said the shelter will continue to work with both dogs to bring them back to health and find new homes for them.

Garner faces two misdemeanor charges of animal abuse.

This is not the first time he has been charged with animal abuse. CHS-PAWS said that Garner was convicted in Hayti Municipal court in 2014 on an animal abuse charged. The animal involved in that case was a pit bull that the shelter named Skelly.

Garner is due in court June 30.

