Ticketmaster likely owes you money: Here's how to cash in

You can now cash in on discounts and free tickets all because of a 13-year-old lawsuit settlement.

What was the ruling?

Several customers accused Ticketmaster in 2003 of charging "deceptive and misleading" fees. Specifically, an order processing fee and a fee for UPS delivery of tickets.

Ticketmaster denied those claims and settled the lawsuit in April.

As a result of the class action settlement, Ticketmaster will issue about $45 million in discounts for future ticket purchases and/or UPS ticket deliveries.

According to Ticketmaster, that means Class Members are eligible for at least one Ticket Code, which is redeemable for two general admission tickets to "designated concert events" at Live Nation owned or operated venues.

Here is a list of the events you can use you code to score discounts.

How do I know if I am eligible?

You are considered a "Class Member" if you meet these requirements:

purchased tickets on Ticketmaster’s website from October 21, 1999 through February 27, 2013 paid money to Ticketmaster for an order processing fee that was not fully refunded did not and do not opt out of the Class were residents of one of the fifty United States at the time of their purchase

You might be able to cash in on even more discounts if you are also considered a "UPS Subclass Member". That would mean you purchased a UPS delivery in connection with your purchase of tickets on the website.

How can I check if I received a code?

The good news about this settlement is that you don't have to do anything to participate.

If you meet the eligibility requirements, you will be emailed a notice about discount and ticket codes.

You can also check if you've received one online:

Long on to your Ticketmaster account On the side bar, click "Active Vouchers"

There you will see if you are one of the lucky ones that can score free tickets.

People can redeem up to 17 discount codes for tickets including a $2.25 and $5 credit as well as free tickets to a select list of events.

For more information about the lawsuit, click here.

