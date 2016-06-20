Police: Missing Jackson, MO woman found dead in Bollinger Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

A missing Jackson, Missouri woman has been found dead.

According to Jackson police, Adrienne Kay Ptacek was found dead in Bollinger County.

Police say Ptacek went missing on Friday, June 17. She was last seen at her home.

