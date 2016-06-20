'I Love the 90's Tour' coming to Cape Girardeau this fall

Love the 90’s? Then you are in luck! The ‘I Love The 90’s Tour’ is coming to Cape Girardeau.

The nostalgia driven tour will make its way to the Show Me Center on November 17, 2016 at 7:30 p.m.

The tour invites attendees to reminisce about the trend-setting decade with some of the most iconic names in rap, hip hop and R&B.

Salt N Pepa with Spinderlla will take the stage with All-4-One, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc and Young MC.

The audience can expect to hear chart-topping hits like “Push It”, “Shoop, “All 4 Love”, “I Swear”, “Funky Cold Medina”, “Gangsta’s Paradise” and more.

Will Gorman, Director of the Show Me Center, says “It will be a fun filled three hour dance party, and we can’t wait to ‘bust a move.’”

According to the Show Me Center, five out of the six bands have not performed at the Show Me Center.

All 4 One performed on the Show Me Center stage 20 years ago in November of 1996.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 24th at 10:00 a.m.

Ticket prices for the show are $69.75, $49.75, and $29.75.

For more information click here.

