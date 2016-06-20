Lightning Safety Awareness Week in Illinois

Do you know what to do when lightning is in your area?

Emergency management agencies across Illinois want to raise awareness about the dangers of lightning and the precautions associated with it.

So, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Perry County Emergency Management Agency and City of Du Quoin Emergency Management Agency have declared the week of June 19-25 as National Lightning Safety Awareness Week.

"Keeping updated as to each day's weather is very important when planning activities that could be affected by lightning," Du Quoin EMA Coordinator Doug Clark said.

Clark further added that when people see lightning or hear thunder they should seek immediate shelter and to even remain within that shelter for 30 minutes after thunder has stopped.

For additional information please visit the Ready Illinois website or the National Weather Service Lighting Safety website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.