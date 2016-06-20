Ticketing upgrade briefly closing SIU box office

The box office for the McLeod Summer Playhouse on the Southern Illinois University campus in Carbondale will be closed soon due to an upgrade to a new ticketing system.

The box office will be closed Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1.

The closing includes access to walk-in and online sales.

During the closure, reservations for upcoming performances can be made by calling 618-453-6000.

University officials say the upgrade will make it easier and faster for patrons to purchase tickets for performances.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.