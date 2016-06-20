This week in music: 1982 Sir Paul & Stevie

Let's travel back to the 1980s. This morning we check some of the entertainment headlines from 1982.

The big story around here was Whiteyball and the Cardinals winning their first World Series in 15 years.

The big movie from the summer of '82 was "E.T. – the Extra-Terrestrial."

CBS had the top three shows on television with "The Jeffersons," "60 Minutes," and "Dallas."

And these were the songs being played on radio and cassette tapes this week 34 years ago.

Billboard's Hot 100 had a huge country crossover hit at number 5. Willie Nelson's version of "Always on My Mind" picked up three Grammy Awards the following year.

Ray Parker Junior held down the number four position with "The Other Woman." It was his first hit without his longtime group Raydio.

Checking in at number three was "Toto with Rosanna."

At number two was the New Wave band The Human League with "Don't You Want Me." At the time, it was one of the most played and most popular videos on MTV.

And in the top spot was a superstar duet. "Ebony and Ivory" by Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. The song spent seven weeks at number one. That was the longest McCartney had spent in the top spot since his days with the Beatles and it's the longest Wonder has ever spent at the top of the charts. Billboard ranks the song as the 69th biggest hit of all time.

That's your look at music from this week in 1982.

