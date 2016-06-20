June 21 celebrity birthdays

Let's send out some June 21 birthday wishes.

He's starred in a couple of huge blockbusters. He had the role of Star-lord in "Guardians of the Galaxy." Last year he battled dinosaurs in "Jurassic World." Chris Pratt is 37 today.

She's an actress who starred alongside Michael J. Fox and Michael Gross on the TV sitcom "Family Ties." More recently, she's appeared on the CBS soap "The Young and the Restless." Meredith Baxter is 69 today.

He's the eldest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana who is second in line, after his father, to become the king of the British Commonwealth. Prince William is 34 today.

She's a country music artist whose hits include: "Where You've Been," "Burnin' Old Memories" and "Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses." Before rising to fame in the late 1980's, she worked as a tour guide at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Kathy Mattea is 57 today.

