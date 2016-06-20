FIRST ALERT: Summer kicks off with hot and humid Monday

It is Monday, June 20, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Your Monday forecast is what you might expect for the first day of summer: hot and humid. Waking up temps will be in the 70s, and by lunchtime they will already be in the upper 80s. Brian is tracking a good chance of storms in the next few days. FIRST ALERT: Look for the heat index Wednesday to reach the triple digits.

Making Headlines:

Dim prospects: The Senate will vote Monday night on four gun control measures - two sponsored by Republicans, two by Democrats. All are expected to fail in a bitterly divided Congress.

To be released: The FBI was releasing on Monday a printed, partial transcript of the conversations between the gunman within the Pulse gay nightclub and Orlando police negotiators.

Under investigation: A man is recovering after he was found badly burned at a gas station in Miner. Police say that some sort of crime is involved.

Use of force: Chicago police say an officer shot and injured a man after he pointed a gun at the officer on the city's west side. The suspect is recovering at a hospital and the officers actions will be investigated.

