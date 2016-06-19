Challenger Learning Center in KY hosting summer camps for kids

The Challenger Learning Center in Paducah is filling up fast for a variety of summer camps it plans to host for kids of all ages.

Each camp will be held at the CLC on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

The camps are designed for students entering kindergarten through eighth grade in August.

Space Discovery I

June 23, July 11

Space Discovery II

June 24, July 12

Both camps starting 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

$30, $35 with lunch

These one-day camps will offer various hands-on science activities for kids. Space Discovery I campers will visit the center's space simulator. Space Discovery II campers will visit the center's Starlab.

Mission to Mars

June 27 - 29, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

4th -7th grade

$130, $145 with lunch

Campers will travel to the red planet during a Voyage to Mars mission in a hands-on simulator. There, kids will build a life-size colony where they will live, work, and train like real planetary astronauts.

Astrotots - Space Chef

July 1, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Rising Kindergarten - 1st grade

$15

Kids will get the opportunity to try real astronaut food. Note: possible food allergies include, whet, nuts, milk and dairy. Make sure the medical history on the registration form is complete so that staff can plan accordingly.

Expedition: Moon

July 14, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Rising 4th - 7th grade

$40, $45 with lunch

Kids will get to travel to the moon as they fly a mission in the hands-on simulator, and learn what it takes to survive in a desolate environment.

CSI Camp (Challenger Specials Investigator)

July 21 - 22, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

5th - 8th grade

$90, $100 with lunch

Campers will get the opportunity to become a Challenger Special Investigator. There, kids will receive fingerprints, fibers and other clues to help solve the mystery of missing Mars rocks.

Preregistration is required.

For more information and registration forms, visit www.clcpaducah.org or call the Challenger Learning Center at 270,534-3101

