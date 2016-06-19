Two-vehicle crash in Herrin, IL sends 1 to the hospital

The Herrin Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon, June 19.

According to police, the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South 11th St. and East Stotlar St.

Police were able to determine the car, driven by Ryan Gottschalk, 18, of Herrin, pulled into the path of the motorcycle, driven by Jeffrey Knight, 46, also of Herrin.

Due to the injuries he sustained in the crash, Knight was airlifted to a trauma center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Gottschalk was issued a citation for failure to yield turning left.

Knight was issued citations for driving on a suspended license, driving an uninsured vehicle and for having expired registration.

The Herrin Police Department was assisted by the Energy Police Department, Williamson County Ambulance Service and the Herrin Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

KFVS12 will provide more details as they become available.

