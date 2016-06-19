Mayfield PD reporting multiple complaints of campaign sign thefts

The Mayfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a subject involved in stealing a campaign sign from a person's yard.

Surveillance video was sent in to the department by a resident on Wilford Street of a subject stealing a campaign sign from the person's yard.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Mayfield Police Department (270)-247-1621.

With upcoming elections, the Mayfield Police Department would like to take the time to remind citizens to be respectful of all political standpoints.

There have been multiple complaints made of campaign signs being stolen. Stealing campaign signs from another person's yard is a crime and if caught you will be prosecuted.

