Scott Co. deputies arrest 2 people on drug, stolen property charges

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter is reporting a Sikeston-area man and woman have been arrested on drug and stolen property crimes on Saturday, June 18.

Walter said investigators from both his office and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office worked together in locating stolen property from Cape Girardeau County at the home of Jason M. Spence, 42, of Sikeston.

A search warrant was served at Spence's home on Friday evening, June 17. Investigators located and seized a portable building and contents which were stolen from Cape Girardeau County.

During the search, multiple bags of a crystal-type substance were located. A bag containing a substance which tested positive for THC was seized, as well, along with multiple items of drug paraphernalia, items commonly used for distribution.

Several firearms, which Spence could not legally possess, were also seized.

Spence has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance in the second-degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of firearms.

Margret A. Francis, 27, of Sikeston, was also arrested and has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Spence remains in the Scott County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Francis posted a $25,000 bond and is due to appear in court July 7, 2016.

