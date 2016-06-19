St. Louis Science Center GROWs with new agriculture exhibit

The St. Louis Science Center has a new exhibit highlighting agriculture in Missouri and Illinois.

GROW, which opened Saturday, June 18, features interactive exhibits related to farming and seeks to educate visitors about the journey food takes from the farm to the dinner table.

"The topic of food and where it comes from has never been more relevant to mainstream conversations than it is today," Bert Vescolani, president and CEO of the Saint Louis Science Center, said. "GROW provides an opportunity for people of all ages to learn about agriculture, take a spin on a mini-tractor, taste delicious food and have fun."

GROW is the largest exhibit of its kind in the United States and the largest expansion at the St. Louis Science Center since 1991, according to a news release.

Admission to GROW is free, but some programs and activities do require payment.

You can learn more about the exhibit by visiting http://www.slsc.org/GROW.

