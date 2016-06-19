IL high school bass fishing teams awarded scholarships

State Rep. Jerry Costello II presents the scholarship check to the Red Bud High School bass fishing team. (Source: State Representative Jerry F. Costello, II)

State Rep. Jerry Costello presents the scholarship check to the Chester High School bass fishing team. (Source: State Representative Jerry F. Costello, II)

In conjunction with National Fishing and Boating Week, State Rep. Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton, presented two high school bass fishing teams in Randolph County with scholarships.

The scholarships are from the Illinois Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus.

Red Bud High School in Red Bud and Chester High School in Chester received the awards.

“Just as southern Illinois has a rich history of hunting, we also have a long lineage of fishing that’s often passed on through families,” Costello said. “Supporting our high school bass fishing teams helps to preserve this great tradition and keeps our children active outdoors.”

Costello applied for funds through the Illinois Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus to help the Red Bud High School and Chester High School bass fishing teams.

The money provided by the scholarships will help the teams purchase equipment and participate in future fishing tournaments and events.

