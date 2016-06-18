NB lanes of I-55 near Nash Rd. reopened after single-vehicle crash

All lanes of I-55 near mile marker 92 near Nash Road have reopened after a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday afternoon, June 18.

According to police, the vehicle blew a tire as it was traveling across the I-55 bridge over the Diversion Channel. The vehicle then hit the guard wall on the bridge twice before coming to a stop.

Six people were in the vehicle and at least two were injured and taken by ambulance to area hospitals

Emergency personnel closed both NB lanes as they investigated the crash and tended to those injured.

KFVS12 will have more details as the become available.

