'Bikers on the Square' event in Perryville, MO brings out thousands

Thousands came out to the "Bikers on the Square" event in Perryville, Missouri on Saturday, June 18.

Music, fun, food and safety were the some of the main draws that brought bikers out to the event.

Many came from all around the Heartland, and even from other states.

A lot of bikers said it's important to come to these events to let others know how important safety is with motorcyclists on the road. Many said they feel it's necessary to show their support for other bikers as they hit the road this year.

Several streets were blocked off including the town square for this event.

