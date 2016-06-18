Thousands get creative at River Campus Art Festival

The third annual River Campus Summer Arts Festival kicked off at Southeast Missouri State University on Saturday, June 18, bringing in thousands of people.

The event was geared towards families with plenty of activities for the children.

Whether it be drawing, painting, playing music, dancing on stage, and more, the campus had many buildings open to the public to come in and get a chance to be creative.

In 2015, the festival brought in more than 2,000 people. This year, organizers say they expect more than 3,000.

Organizers also say that because of last year's success, they have extended their lineup and have three shows performing which are Steel Magnolias, Always Patsy Cline and Honk.

These performances will be between June 16 through June 19 at the River Campus.

